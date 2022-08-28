Eminem & Snoop Dogg Bring The Metaverse To Life During Rare Performance

Blockchain firm Yuga Labs and MTV teamed up to help the two legendary rappers put on the rare performance. Their new song is fresh off Eminem's second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. It's one of two news songs that Em released this year. The other is his collaboration with CeeLo Green "The King & I," which first appeared on the Elvis soundtrack.



Their performance was announced shortly after we saw both VMA performers with Dr. Dre working on something new. Snoop Dogg previously spoke about reuniting with Dre in the studio but didn't want to reveal too much about what they're cooking up.



"We're cooking up a little something," Snoop said. "I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again. It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something."



It's the first time Eminem and Snoop Dogg have performed at the VMAs in over a decade. Snoop Dogg's last set was with Diddy and the Bad Boy Family in 2005. Meanwhile, Em's previous appearance was back in 2010 when he performed “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie."



Check out the entire performance below.

