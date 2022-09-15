Tom Brady, Gisele Not Living Together, Dealing With Marital Issues: Report
By Jason Hall
September 15, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are reportedly no longer living together amid "marital issues," a source close to the couple told CNN on Thursday (September 15).
A separate source close to Bündchen also told CNN that the couple is currently "living separately."
The report comes days after Bündchen addressed "concerns" over her husband continuing his NFL career for a 23rd season in an exclusive interview with Elle magazine amid reports of a recent "epic fight."
“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said.
⚡️ Gisele Bündchen covers ELLE's October 2022 issue by @ELLEmagazine https://t.co/Y64Oc2bojP— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 13, 2022
The Brazilian model said she's "definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," but ultimately believes, "everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]" and said that "he needs to follow his joy, too."
“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [my husband],” Bündchen told Elle. “I moved to Boston [during his time with the New England Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.
“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy,” Bündchen added.
On Sunday (September 11), Bündchen tweeted support for Brady ahead of his Week 1 primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
"Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs," Bündchen posted minutes before the Buccaneers' first game of the 2022 NFL season.
Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022
The tweet came days after previous reports that Brady and Bündchen were no longer living together amid an ongoing fight, according to TMZ Sports.
The report came days after Page Six, which initially reported the couple was going through an "epic fight," hadn't yet reconciled despite Bündchen returning to Florida from Costa Rica.
A source with knowledge of the situation told the website that the supermodel "isn't back with Tom" and "flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa."
Bündchen was believed to be staying in Miami during her time away from her husband. The source also denied reports of the couple divorcing as being "not true."
Multiple sources claimed that the couple was involved in a series of heated arguments over Brady's recent decision to un-retire from the NFL before leaving their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica, which coincided with the quarterback's recent absence from the Buccaneers.
Last month, Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis.
"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports.
"I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on."— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 28, 2022
Tom Brady addressed his absence from Bucs camp.pic.twitter.com/CmPRFxzs0o
League sources with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Network that Brady made a commitment to spend time with his family, primarily his wife, at an exclusive resort during his time away from the team, which was planned before his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season in March, just weeks after his initial retirement announcement.
"His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons," Pro Football Network wrote, which was re-shared on Twitter by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.
Sources reveal that Tom Brady's absence from the #Bucs came due to family commitments.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2022
His time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, per PFN. pic.twitter.com/l6kCVyBYGy
Brady returned to the Buccaneers on August 22 after initially being absent from the team since August 11.
"#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," NFL Netowork's Ian Rapoport tweeted at the time.. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."
Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to return at the time of the initial report.
Bowles later confirmed that Brady was expected to be away from the team until after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20, according to Rapoport.
Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. https://t.co/OkdVgjnRJa— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022
Brady, who turned 45 last month, announced his retirement, then un-retirement this offseason ahead of his 23rd NFL season.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,732) and touchdowns (625), as well as quarterback wins (244), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.