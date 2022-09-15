Tom Brady, Gisele Not Living Together, Dealing With Marital Issues: Report

The tweet came days after previous reports that Brady and Bündchen were no longer living together amid an ongoing fight, according to TMZ Sports.

The report came days after Page Six,﻿ which initially reported the couple was going through an "epic fight," hadn't yet reconciled despite Bündchen returning to Florida from Costa Rica.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the website that the supermodel "isn't back with Tom" and "flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa."

Bündchen was believed to be staying in Miami during her time away from her husband. The source also denied reports of the couple divorcing as being "not true."

Multiple sources claimed that the couple was involved in a series of heated arguments over Brady's recent decision to un-retire from the NFL before leaving their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica, which coincided with the quarterback's recent absence from the Buccaneers.

Last month, Brady spoke candidly while finally publicly addressing his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's 27-10 preseason loss to the Indianapolis.

"It's all personal, you know, everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on so, you know, you've just got to try to figure out life the best you can, you know, it's a continuous process," Brady told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports.