Will Britney Spears Ever Perform Again? Lance Bass Weighs In

Britney Spears may have said goodbye to the stage, but a fellow pop icon is taking that with a grain of salt.

In an Instagram post last week, the "Gimme More" singer said she's "pretty traumatized" from past experiences, including music video shoots and on tour. "Yes I’m pissed as f--- and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point," she wrote.

*NSYNC's Lance Bass says Britney's mindset might change, according to Billboard. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said, "I want her to do whatever she feels comfortable with for sure. And yes, right now, I’m sure she’s not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere.

"But I know Britney, and she loves performing. She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point. I don’t know if it’s anytime soon, but we all want her to make new music.”

As far as new music goes, Britney just recently released "Hold Me Closer," a remake of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" with the Rocket Man himself. The song was Britney's first top 10 and highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 since "Scream and Shout" in 2012.