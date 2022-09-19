City Girls Open Up About Their Relationships With Diddy & Lil Uzi Vert

"I love it," Yung Miami said. "I had two signs. Me and Diddy have a really supportive relationship. He supports me, and I support him."



"People don't know us," she continued. "They don't know what the f*ck we got goin' on. I'm in there like, 'Shut the f*ck up. Y'all don't know what we have going on. Me and him gon' be married — boom!' No, I'm just saying."



Meanwhile, JT also opened up about her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. She revealed that their relationship has helped make her a better person.



"It made me a much better person," JT said about her relationship with Uzi. "I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know."



The rap duo also discuss the amazing reactions to their latest single "Good Love" featuring Usher, and the expectations for their upcoming studio album, which is set to drop later this year. Read the entire cover story now.