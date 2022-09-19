City Girls Open Up About Their Relationships With Diddy & Lil Uzi Vert

By Tony M. Centeno

September 19, 2022

City Girls
Photo: Getty Images

City Girls' Yung Miami and JT are giving more insight on their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert.

On Monday, September 19, Pop Sugar released its digital cover story featuring the Miami duo. In the story, City Girls reflect on their journey in the rap game thus far, and how their romantic relationships have affected them. After detailing the differences between Caresha and her stage name, Yung Miami reveals what it's like to date Diddy not long after they confirmed their relationship on her show Caresha Please. She also discusses the heartfelt signs she made for Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards.

"I love it," Yung Miami said. "I had two signs. Me and Diddy have a really supportive relationship. He supports me, and I support him."

"People don't know us," she continued. "They don't know what the f*ck we got goin' on. I'm in there like, 'Shut the f*ck up. Y'all don't know what we have going on. Me and him gon' be married — boom!' No, I'm just saying."

Meanwhile, JT also opened up about her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. She revealed that their relationship has helped make her a better person.

"It made me a much better person," JT said about her relationship with Uzi. "I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know."

The rap duo also discuss the amazing reactions to their latest single "Good Love" featuring Usher, and the expectations for their upcoming studio album, which is set to drop later this year. Read the entire cover story now.

