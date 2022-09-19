Lil Baby Apologizes For Cancelling Festival Set After Fans Riot In Protest

By Tony M. Centeno

September 19, 2022

Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby is speaking out after his last-minute cancellation at a music festival in Canada sparked a riot that left the venue in ruin.

On Monday, September 19, the "In a Minute" rapper took to his Instagram Story to apologize to fans who attended the Breakout Music Festival in Vancouver just to see his headlining set. His apology came after Baby reportedly cancelled his performance last-minute, which caused angry fans to lash out at the venue. According to TMZ, a riot ensued after fans were told the Georgia native was not performing. That's when they began to set tents on fire, destroyed food stands and more.

"I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, The Breakout Festival And To Everyone Who was in attendance!" Lil Baby wrote in his Instagram Story. "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon."

Lil Baby had been traveling with Chris Brown for their joint tour since July. After hitting up major cities like Miami, Toronto, and Las Vegas, it's safe to say Baby could use a break. However, The Breakout Festival clearly was not aware of his ailments in advance. The festival also featured performances from Coi Leray, Polo G, Cordae and Babyface Ray, but Baby was the final headliner so they promoted his set heavily.

The Breakout Festival later issued a statement about cancellation and the riot that commenced afterward. See the statements and more footage from the riot below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.