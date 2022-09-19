Lil Baby Apologizes For Cancelling Festival Set After Fans Riot In Protest
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2022
Lil Baby is speaking out after his last-minute cancellation at a music festival in Canada sparked a riot that left the venue in ruin.
On Monday, September 19, the "In a Minute" rapper took to his Instagram Story to apologize to fans who attended the Breakout Music Festival in Vancouver just to see his headlining set. His apology came after Baby reportedly cancelled his performance last-minute, which caused angry fans to lash out at the venue. According to TMZ, a riot ensued after fans were told the Georgia native was not performing. That's when they began to set tents on fire, destroyed food stands and more.
A riot broke out at Breakout Fest after Lil Baby canceled his performance pic.twitter.com/95ZoUwKJUa— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 19, 2022
"I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, The Breakout Festival And To Everyone Who was in attendance!" Lil Baby wrote in his Instagram Story. "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon."
Lil Baby had been traveling with Chris Brown for their joint tour since July. After hitting up major cities like Miami, Toronto, and Las Vegas, it's safe to say Baby could use a break. However, The Breakout Festival clearly was not aware of his ailments in advance. The festival also featured performances from Coi Leray, Polo G, Cordae and Babyface Ray, but Baby was the final headliner so they promoted his set heavily.
The Breakout Festival later issued a statement about cancellation and the riot that commenced afterward. See the statements and more footage from the riot below.
Scenes at breakout festival pne Vancouver after headliners Lil Baby, Polo G and Lil Uzi Vert cancel. pic.twitter.com/R4S7w4olC0— matt (@mc1040597) September 19, 2022
A riot broke out at Breakout Fest after Lil Baby was unable to preform do to being sick 😳pic.twitter.com/E9hyMJbUOk— Lil Baby Szn (@LilBabySZN) September 19, 2022