Lil Baby Apologizes For Cancelling Festival Set After Fans Riot In Protest

"I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver Canada, The Breakout Festival And To Everyone Who was in attendance!" Lil Baby wrote in his Instagram Story. "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down. I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon."



Lil Baby had been traveling with Chris Brown for their joint tour since July. After hitting up major cities like Miami, Toronto, and Las Vegas, it's safe to say Baby could use a break. However, The Breakout Festival clearly was not aware of his ailments in advance. The festival also featured performances from Coi Leray, Polo G, Cordae and Babyface Ray, but Baby was the final headliner so they promoted his set heavily.



The Breakout Festival later issued a statement about cancellation and the riot that commenced afterward. See the statements and more footage from the riot below.

