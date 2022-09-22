Johnny Depp has a new woman in his life, and it's reportedly someone who represented him in one of his defamation trials against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has struck up a romance with Joelle Rich, an attorney who represented him in the UK libel trial against Heard that he lost in 2020, TMZ reports. Rich, who is married but going through a divorce, was not part of Depp's legal team in his US trial but was reportedly in the courtroom to lend "support" as their relationship is "serious," per Us Weekly.

"Their chemistry is off the charts," an insider told the outlet. "It's serious between them. They are the real deal."

While Depp lost the trial in the UK, he sued his ex-wife for defamation once again in a Virginia court, which held a weeks-long trial earlier this year that ended with the Fantastic Beasts actor being awarded over $10 million from his ex.

Throughout the lengthy trial, aside from all the shocking claims made about both Depp and Heard, many people began to speculate that Depp and one of his lawyers, Camille Vasquez, were together after seeming to be pretty close to one another. However, she shut down the "sexist" rumors, saying they were "entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue."