Latest On CM Punk's Future With AEW: Report

Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion CM Punk is reportedly not expected to return to the company.

During an interview with PWTorch.com, wrestling journalist Wade Keller addressed Punk's status with the company amid a recent alleged physical backstage incident.

Keller said commentator Ian Riccaboni excluding Punk's name from the list of notable former Ring of Honor champions during the ROH title match between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho on Wednesday (September 21) night's episode of Dynamite wasn't a coincidence.

"I think this is noteworthy but not surprising [that] he excluded CM Punk's name as he talked about some of the biggest names who have held the title," Keller said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "That's a bit of a tell. As I talked with Jason Powell yesterday about - I am not expecting CM Punk to wrestle in AEW again. I'm not saying it's 100 percent sure thing but everything is pointing in the direction of some sort of buyout of his contract. We'll learn more eventually about that situation."

Earlier this month, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Punk experienced a "serious" injury while diving outside of the ring during his match against Jon Moxley at All Out on September 4, which took place prior to a controversial media scrum that eventually led to a backstage incident resulting in other individuals involved being suspended on September 7.