Black Eyed Peas, Diplo & More Are The Best Wedding Crashers In Las Vegas
By Sarah Tate
September 24, 2022
Several of music's biggest stars gathered in Las Vegas on Friday (September 23) for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Because Vegas is known for being one of the best places to elope and have a memorable wedding, the festival set up a makeshift chapel for the iHeart Festival Social Stop sponsored by Capital One, and many of the night's performers stopped by the "crash" the wedding.
Among the wedding crashers were the Black Eyed Peas, who posed alongside the bride and groom in front of a giant red light-up heart and, of course, an Elvis impersonator. The group, who performed a medley of their biggest hits, struck another pose at the arched altar as bubbles floated through the air.
Diplo, who closed the night with an electric performance, also stopped by to say hello. Standing behind the couple at the altar, the DJ smiled and flourished his hands as the impersonator knelt on the rose petal-strewn pink carpet.
Kim Petras, who showed up alongside Sam Smith to debut their new single "Unholy," also proved she was a natural wedding crasher as she posed between the couple as they gazed lovingly at each other. The "Coconuts" singer, however, stared straight ahead holding a flower bouquet.
I have a feeling @diplo has crashed some weddings before 🤣 #iHeartFestival2022 @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/nswLuPYi44— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
Kim Possible actress and YouTuber Christy Carlson Romano took a different approach as she found herself at the impromptu chapel. Rather than just crashing the wedding, she took the groom's place at the altar as if to marry the bride instead while he held his head in defeat.
Lookout @ChristyRomano is about to steal yo girl! 😉 #iHeartFestival2022 @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/zoWEPZShcB— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7 and October 8 from 8pm – 10pm ET.