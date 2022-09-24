Black Eyed Peas, Diplo & More Are The Best Wedding Crashers In Las Vegas

Several of music's biggest stars gathered in Las Vegas on Friday (September 23) for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Because Vegas is known for being one of the best places to elope and have a memorable wedding, the festival set up a makeshift chapel for the iHeart Festival Social Stop sponsored by Capital One, and many of the night's performers stopped by the "crash" the wedding.

Among the wedding crashers were the Black Eyed Peas, who posed alongside the bride and groom in front of a giant red light-up heart and, of course, an Elvis impersonator. The group, who performed a medley of their biggest hits, struck another pose at the arched altar as bubbles floated through the air.