Black Eyed Peas, Diplo & More Are The Best Wedding Crashers In Las Vegas

By Sarah Tate

September 24, 2022

Photo: Carlos Reyes for iHeartRadio

Several of music's biggest stars gathered in Las Vegas on Friday (September 23) for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Because Vegas is known for being one of the best places to elope and have a memorable wedding, the festival set up a makeshift chapel for the iHeart Festival Social Stop sponsored by Capital One, and many of the night's performers stopped by the "crash" the wedding.

Among the wedding crashers were the Black Eyed Peas, who posed alongside the bride and groom in front of a giant red light-up heart and, of course, an Elvis impersonator. The group, who performed a medley of their biggest hits, struck another pose at the arched altar as bubbles floated through the air.

Photo: Carlos Reyes for iHeartRadio
Photo: Carlos Reyes for iHeartRadio

Diplo, who closed the night with an electric performance, also stopped by to say hello. Standing behind the couple at the altar, the DJ smiled and flourished his hands as the impersonator knelt on the rose petal-strewn pink carpet.

Kim Petras, who showed up alongside Sam Smith to debut their new single "Unholy," also proved she was a natural wedding crasher as she posed between the couple as they gazed lovingly at each other. The "Coconuts" singer, however, stared straight ahead holding a flower bouquet.

Photo: Carlos Reyes for iHeartRadio

Kim Possible actress and YouTuber Christy Carlson Romano took a different approach as she found herself at the impromptu chapel. Rather than just crashing the wedding, she took the groom's place at the altar as if to marry the bride instead while he held his head in defeat.

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7 and October 8 from 8pm – 10pm ET.

Black Eyed PeasDiploKim Petras
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.