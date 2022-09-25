Megan Thee Stallion Brings 'Traumazine' To Life In Jaw-Dropping Set

Megan Thee Stallion's stellar performance comes a month after she dropped her sophomore LP. The 18-track album contains her lead singles "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa, "Pressurelicious" featuring Future, and "Plan B," which she debuted at Coachella earlier this year. She also collaborated with Latto, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, and more.



Meg's latest festival set also comes after she started taking her acting career more seriously. She recently made her grand entrance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her hilarious cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and brought Tina Snow to life in Starz' series P-Valley. In a recent interview, Meg described rappers-turned-actors like Ice-T and Queen Latifah as inspirations.



“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”



In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

