Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Promoting Body Positivity On Stage

"I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW," she wrote.



Fans didn't seem to have any issues with the rapper-actress' closing set. During her performance, there are constant roars from the audience as Meg brought some of her new songs off her Traumazine album to life like "Ungrateful," "Her," and "Plan B." She also delivered past hits like "WAP," "Body," "Thot Sh*t" and "Freak Nasty" off her Tina Snow project.



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Meg's set and the other major moments at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival above.

