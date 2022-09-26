Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Promoting Body Positivity On Stage
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion gave women everywhere all the confidence possible when she bragged about how much she loves her body during her headlining set at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend.
On Monday, September 26, The Breakfast Club recapped all the biggest moments at iHeartRadio's 12th annual music festival in Las Vegas from Diddy and King Combs' father-son moment to Meg's solo performance. Before she performed "Body," Meg gave herself plenty of positive compliments about her own body. Later on, the Houston native hit up her Twitter account and reacted to the feedback she received about that moment in the show.
"I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW," she wrote.
Fans didn't seem to have any issues with the rapper-actress' closing set. During her performance, there are constant roars from the audience as Meg brought some of her new songs off her Traumazine album to life like "Ungrateful," "Her," and "Plan B." She also delivered past hits like "WAP," "Body," "Thot Sh*t" and "Freak Nasty" off her Tina Snow project.
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Meg's set and the other major moments at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival above.