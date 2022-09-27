Yung Miami Defines Her Relationship With Diddy: 'We Single But We Dating'

"People don’t know what dating means," she added. "He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single. He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."



Diddy hasn't provided much else about their relationship since he praised Yung Miami for the thoughtful 'Go Papi' signs she made for him at the 2022 BET Awards. However, it seems like they're both happy in their relationship. Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Yung Miami and Diddy above.