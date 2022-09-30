R. Kelly Ordered To Pay Victim $300,000 For Issues Caused By Sex Abuse

During the hearing, prosecutors asserted that R. Kelly has access to at least $5 million along with the $28,000 that was recently seized from his inmate commissary. The funds in his commissary were mostly comprised of donations from fans. His defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean said that he doesn't have access to any other funds due to judgments in other civil cases against him. She also said Kelly isn't "the best source of information" when it comes to her client's finances.



The total amount could go up since another victim's healthcare costs are also being added to the restitution order. A third victim also made accusations against Kelly, but the judge ultimately denied the accuser's claims. Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about R. Kelly above.

