“Look, man, like I said, I’m just here to answer about the album,” he said. “I’m just here for the album and positivity. I’m always here to answer all the questions and stuff. Everything that’s been going on in my life and the things going on around me, I just try to keep positive. No disrespect, I’m just not here to talk about it.”



Tory said he "couldn't tell" the crew about the reports of an investigation from the Los Angeles Police Department, which stems from his ongoing felony assault case with Megan Thee Stallion. However, he did comment on his stance with Alsina and said he doesn't have a "problem with anybody."



“Just generally speaking, regardless, I don’t have a problem with anybody," Lanez said. "I wrote for [August] before this."



Lanez is super focused on the release of his new album Sorry 4 What. The 20-track album features collaborations from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Tory Lanez and stream his new album below.