Tory Lanez Avoids Questions About August Alsina While Promoting New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 30, 2022
Tory Lanez has been under fire for his case against Megan Thee Stallion and his recent scuffle with August Alsina. Instead of focusing on the dramatic events he's been involved with, the Canadian singer is taking the high road.
During his interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, September 29, Tory Lanez chose not to answer questions regarding the recent altercation he got into with August Alsina earlier this month during a show in Chicago. After speaking on being unapologetic, DJ Envy proceeded to ask him about the fight with August. That's when Tory respectfully declined to respond and continued to promote his new album Sorry 4 What.
“Look, man, like I said, I’m just here to answer about the album,” he said. “I’m just here for the album and positivity. I’m always here to answer all the questions and stuff. Everything that’s been going on in my life and the things going on around me, I just try to keep positive. No disrespect, I’m just not here to talk about it.”
Tory said he "couldn't tell" the crew about the reports of an investigation from the Los Angeles Police Department, which stems from his ongoing felony assault case with Megan Thee Stallion. However, he did comment on his stance with Alsina and said he doesn't have a "problem with anybody."
“Just generally speaking, regardless, I don’t have a problem with anybody," Lanez said. "I wrote for [August] before this."
Lanez is super focused on the release of his new album Sorry 4 What. The 20-track album features collaborations from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Tory Lanez and stream his new album below.