Tory Lanez Sued By Couple Over Alleged Hit-And-Run Incident In Miami

Tory's lawyer Andell Brown told TMZ the whole thing is made up. Brown pointed out specific details about the complaint that didn't add up. For example, the alleged incident happened in January 2021 but the claim to Tory's insurance wasn't submitted until July. Also, the couple claimed the color of the car was silver in the initial police report, but in the lawsuit, they changed it to say it was green. Brown believes the Grullons just looked up the license plate number and tried to pin the incident on Lanez.



If the case continues, it would be the artist's latest legal battle amid his high-profile case against Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez is currently out on bail and is awaiting the trial, which was recently pushed back to late November - early December. He's also facing another investigation from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding his recent violent altercation with August Alsina, which happened in Chicago.



Brown thinks the Grullon's case will be "laughed out of court." He said once the insurance claim was made back in July, the company investigated the incident. After they spoke to attorneys on both sides, they concluded that the claim was baseless.