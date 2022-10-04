See All The Eye-Popping Looks From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Celebs rocked stunning, eye-catching looks as the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards got underway in a show broadcast on Tuesday (October 4), posing along the red carpet as everyone filed into the venue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fat Joe is slated to host the highly-anticipated event, which includes performances by and recognition of many of the biggest hitmakers and industry legends. Leading nominees include Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Drake is nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video and a dozen other awards on Tuesday evening. West is up for 10 awards, and Lamar earned nine nominations. Other notable nominees include Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Cardi B, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Jay-Z and tons of other artists.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards seeks to recognize the Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Duo/Group, Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and more. See the full list of categories and nominees here.

Previously, BET announced that Trina is the recipient of the prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award. She said at the time: “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET. As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was filmed in Atlanta on Friday (September 30). BET is broadcasting the show on Tuesday night (October 4) at 9 p.m. EST.

Here are the must-see red carpet looks: