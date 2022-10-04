See All The Eye-Popping Looks From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

By Kelly Fisher

October 4, 2022

Celebs rocked stunning, eye-catching looks as the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards got underway in a show broadcast on Tuesday (October 4), posing along the red carpet as everyone filed into the venue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fat Joe is slated to host the highly-anticipated event, which includes performances by and recognition of many of the biggest hitmakers and industry legends. Leading nominees include Kanye West, Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Drake is nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video and a dozen other awards on Tuesday evening. West is up for 10 awards, and Lamar earned nine nominations. Other notable nominees include Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Cardi B, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Jay-Z and tons of other artists.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards seeks to recognize the Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Duo/Group, Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and more. See the full list of categories and nominees here.

Previously, BET announced that Trina is the recipient of the prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award. She said at the time: “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET. As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

Keep up with all the winners throughout the evening here.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was filmed in Atlanta on Friday (September 30). BET is broadcasting the show on Tuesday night (October 4) at 9 p.m. EST.

Here are the must-see red carpet looks:

1 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Lil Kim
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Dream Doll
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Ice Spice
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Trina
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
King Combs
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Glorilla
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Kodak Black
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
King Combs
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
French Montana
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Fivio Foreign
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Baby Tate
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Ari Fletcher
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Joey Bada$$
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Dreezy
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Yo Gotti
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Remy Ma
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Tami Roman
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Big Boss Vette
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Travis Cure
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
DJ Envy
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Jazz Anderson and Persuasian
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Nzinga Imani
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Marquita McSwain
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Trick Daddy
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Remington Hoffman
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Yung Bleu
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
KJ Smith
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Debi Ogunrinde
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Dess Dior
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Enchanting
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
DJ Paul
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Jayda Cheaves
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Lakeyah
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Tami Roman
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Kamillion
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Bleu
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Spice
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Armani White
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Sidney Madden
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Danielle LaRoach
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Cameron Fuller
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Guyviaud Joseph
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
DJ Holiday
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
HDBeenDope
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Guapdad 4000
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Devale Ellis
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
KJ Smith
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Jayson Cash
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Gina Views
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Armani Caesar
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Ray Vaughn
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Hitkidd
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Bobby Lytes
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
ATL Jacob
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Arrogant Tae
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Haviah Mighty
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Meda
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
The Taylor Girlz
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Armani White
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Nyla Symone
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
NoLimit Wet
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
G Herbo
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Connie Orlando
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Benjamin Epps
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Toosii
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Don Cannon and Sonny Digital
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
DaBoy Dame
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Sa-Roc
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
KenTheMan
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Kali
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
OT The Real
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Amina Buddafly
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Big Boss Vette
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Tink
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Lala Milan
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Meda
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Yo Gotti
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Crystal Hayslett
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Fredo Bang
Photo: Getty Images
81 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Reemarkable
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Knucks
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Le Juiice
Photo: Getty Images
84 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Deetranada
Photo: Getty Images
85 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Novi Brown
Photo: Getty Images
86 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
SleazyWorld Go
Photo: Getty Images
87 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Havoc from Mobb Deep
Photo: Getty Images North America
88 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Smack
Photo: Getty Images
89 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
DJ Drama
Photo: Getty Images
90 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Pretty Vee
Photo: Getty Images
91 of 91
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Speedy Morman
Photo: Getty Images
