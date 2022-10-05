Bad Bunny Gives Major Props To Texas Artist In The Form Of $25,000

A local artist just got a very special shoutout from one of the most influential artists around.

Bad Bunny awarded San Antonio native Brizzo Torres $25,000 for her "talent and community work to represent our Latinx community," according to MySanAntonio. Torres is one of 20 recipients as part of the Cheetos' 2022 "Deja Tu Huella Fund" as a performing artist.

"It’s been quite a journey this year but to be recognized by the biggest popstar in the world and the most iconic brand is a dream come true and it’s only up from here," Torres said in an Instagram post. "As a Performing Artist and Teacher I’m so thankful for this recognition. I will make you proud!"

Torres' work includes her The Good Good Collective, an organization that aims to provide free performing arts education to underserved children in San Antonio, New York City and Tulum, Mexico. A spokesperson for Torres says she wants the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer to visit San Antonio often to see her organization's progress. "She looks forward to making an even bigger impact within the Latinx community and to be seen, heard and recognized by the biggest ICONS in the world is a dream come true," Torres' spokesperson added.