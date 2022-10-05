Latest On Brian Robinson's Status Weeks After Being Shot

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice and could make his NFL regular season debut on Sunday (October 9) against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (October 5).

The Commanders said Robinson, who was shot during an attempted robbery on August 29, was examined by doctors over the weekend and results were positive.

Last month, Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala shared the footage showing Robinson catching passes prior to the Commanders' game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

"Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes," Jhabvala tweeted.