Latest On Brian Robinson's Status Weeks After Being Shot

By Jason Hall

October 5, 2022

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson has been designated to return to practice and could make his NFL regular season debut on Sunday (October 9) against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (October 5).

The Commanders said Robinson, who was shot during an attempted robbery on August 29, was examined by doctors over the weekend and results were positive.

Last month, Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala shared the footage showing Robinson catching passes prior to the Commanders' game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

"Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes," Jhabvala tweeted.

The Commanders placed Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list on September 1, effectively ruling him out for at least the first four weeks of the NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.

Robinson had previously met with doctors at the Commanders' facility to determine his rehabilitation process after being released from the hospital on August 29, hours after being shot twice during an attempted armed robbery on the night of August 28.

The Commanders confirmed Robinson "was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking" and was hospitalized for "non-life-threatening injuries" in a statement shared on their verified Twitter on the night of the shooting.

Robinson also shared an update on his Instagram story in which he appeared to be leaving the hospital, which included the caption: "Surgery went well!! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great."

Rapoport reported that Robinson "was shot in the glut and lower leg."

ESPN's John Keim had reported that the rookie Robinson "appears to have supplanted" veteran Antonio Gibson as the Commanders' starting running back one week prior to the shooting.

The Tuscaloosa native selected by the Commanders at No. 98 overall in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April following a decorated career at the University of Alabama.

Robinson was a two-time College Football National Champion (2017, 2020), playing behind future NFL backs Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris during his first four seasons before taking over as the Tide's primary back in 2021.

Robinson recorded 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 rushing attempts (5.0 yards per carry), as well as 35 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns, earning a first-team All-SEC selection and Cotton Bowl Classic MVP award during his final collegiate season.

