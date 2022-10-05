Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly Futuristic Makeover

MGK seemed to have his limits during the makeover, seemingly drawing the line at wearing false eyelashes.

"I said make me look like 3050," he said. "Give me blood coming out of my nose. I don't want lashes. No, you're not putting these on me!"

The transformation didn't last much longer as MGK appeared to finally have his fill of the makeover, saying "Nope, and I'm done. And we're done."

"Thank you guys for joining us live I don't know what the f--- just happened and peace!"

After not being seen together for a while, the couple appeared to squash rumors of a split last month when they each shared photos of them rocking major "disco" vibes for Beyoncé's birthday party. A source told ET that the couple, who got engaged earlier this year, were indeed still together and simply busy with their respective schedules.

"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source said. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

The source added, "All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship. Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time."