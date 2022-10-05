The Weeknd Is Selling An 'After Hours' Halloween Costume

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Struggling to think of a good Halloween costume this year? The Weeknd has you covered. The artist's official website now has a page for an "After Hours" Halloween costume based on his iconic look from the visual aids for his fourth studio album After Hours.

Fans can cop his red blazer, plastic sunglasses, and black faux leather gloves for $98. However, the costume is selling out quickly and there are only extra small and small sizes left for ordering. People took to Twitter to lament how quickly larger sizes of the costume sold out and begged the singer to restock the costume on his website.

The Weeknd is known for going above and beyond for his Halloween costumes. In 2021, the singer transformed his face into Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, the patriarch in Francis Ford Coppola's seminal The Godfather (1972). His previous Halloween costumes include stunning versions of Jack Nicholson's The Joker from Batman (1989), Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice (1988), and Eddie Murphy's The Nutty Professor (1996). For his Beetlejuice costume in 2018, The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid at the time so she joined him by wearing a costume inspired by Winona Ryder's iconic red wedding dress from the movie.

It was also announced last month that Universal Studio Halloween Horror Nights will have a haunted house inspired by his After Hours visuals as well. According to Universal's website, the creepy attraction will feature all kinds of ghoulish figures including a face-carving slasher, bandaged maniacs, "a grotesque mannequin masquerade" and plenty more.

The Weeknd
