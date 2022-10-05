The Weeknd Is Selling An 'After Hours' Halloween Costume

Struggling to think of a good Halloween costume this year? The Weeknd has you covered. The artist's official website now has a page for an "After Hours" Halloween costume based on his iconic look from the visual aids for his fourth studio album After Hours.

Fans can cop his red blazer, plastic sunglasses, and black faux leather gloves for $98. However, the costume is selling out quickly and there are only extra small and small sizes left for ordering. People took to Twitter to lament how quickly larger sizes of the costume sold out and begged the singer to restock the costume on his website.