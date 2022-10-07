Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With A 'Disco Power Ballad'

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with another song and it's her final single before her new album The Loneliest Time drops later this month. Earlier this week, Jepsen announced the titular track, "The Loneliest Time" and revealed that it features Canadian singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

"If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out," she wrote on Twitter. On the track's chorus, the pair sings:

"I'm comin' over tonight/ Knock on your door just like before/ I need that look in your eyes (Look in your eyes)/ 'Cause we'vе had the loneliest timе (Loneliest time)/ I'm thinkin' all through the night (All through the night)/ I could be yours just like before/ Rewrite another try/ 'Cause we've had the loneliest time."