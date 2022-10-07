Texas Man Allegedly Stabs Another Man For Revving His Car Engine Too Loud

A Texas man has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man who was "revving the engine of his car loudly."

It all went down on Wednesday (October 5) afternoon when Kerrville Police responded to a local emergency room for a reported stabbing. The victim and a witness said a physical altercation occurred with a person in the Walmart parking lot on Junction Highway. The suspect confronted the 30-year-old victim about revving his car engine loudly — and then the altercation became physical. The victim said he was assaulted with a knife and sustained lacerations to his face and head. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he was treated and released.

Police went to the scene to locate the suspect, who was found sleeping in a camper in the parking lot. "Officers located blood and signs of a struggle consistent with the victim’s account," KPD said in a statement. The suspect, identified as Charles Frank Ottesen, 55, was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains at the jail pending bond.