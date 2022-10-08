Jack Harlow Rocks A Beyoncé Shirt & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Jack Harlow knows exactly what he's doing.

On an appearance as co-host on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (October 6), the "First Class" rapper set the Internet ablaze with his outfit choice. Jack Harlow rocked a Beyoncé shirt from the "Ladies First" tour she co-headlined with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott in 2004. On the tee, Bey is wearing her iconic "Dangerously In Love" diamond-clad look on top of Harlow's plaid pants and a fuzzy white cardigan outfit.

Twitter, of course, took this opportunity to fan girl over the 24-year-old rapper — so much so, that "Jack Harlow" was trending into the weekend.

"the beyoncé top + fuzzy sweater 🫠 i love u," one user said.