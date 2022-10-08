Jack Harlow Rocks A Beyoncé Shirt & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

By Dani Medina

October 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harlow knows exactly what he's doing.

On an appearance as co-host on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (October 6), the "First Class" rapper set the Internet ablaze with his outfit choice. Jack Harlow rocked a Beyoncé shirt from the "Ladies First" tour she co-headlined with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott in 2004. On the tee, Bey is wearing her iconic "Dangerously In Love" diamond-clad look on top of Harlow's plaid pants and a fuzzy white cardigan outfit.

Twitter, of course, took this opportunity to fan girl over the 24-year-old rapper — so much so, that "Jack Harlow" was trending into the weekend.

"the beyoncé top + fuzzy sweater 🫠 i love u," one user said.

"Jack Harlow is so real for wearing a Ladies First Tour 2004 shirt!" said another.

"i just love/admire this young man (it is much more to my admiration of him than him wearing a Beyonce shirt, i promise) 🐝😅," another user said.

Also on The Tonight Show were Quavo and Takeoff, who performed "Nothing Changed" off their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links which dropped Friday. The duo snapped a photo with Harlow before the show.

You can watch Quavo and Takeoff's performance below:

Here's a hilarious clip from Jack Harlow's appearance on The Tonight Show:

Jack Harlow
