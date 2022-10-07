Quavo & Takeoff Recruit Mustard For 'See Bout It' Off New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 7, 2022
Quavo and Takeoff's first album together is finally here.
On Friday, October 7, Unc & Phew dropped off their new single "See Bout It" featuring Mustard, which is iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. The banger for the clubs, which was mixed by DJ Durel, has Atlanta rappers commanding all the freaks to hit the dance floor. The song comes fresh off their new album Only Built For Infinity Links. Their first album away from their Migos alias features previously released tracks like "Hotel Lobby," "Us vs. Them" featuring Gucci Mane, "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman and their recent song "Nothing Changed."
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
"Fifty bands make a b***h do a handstand, Pop out with that broom like the Sandman," Takeoff raps. "She gon' bust it open for a Birkin bag/I ain't trippin' off no b***hes that we all had."
The album also features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, and Summer Walker. Quavo and Takeoff also recruited Murda Beatz, Budda Beats, DJ Durel, MARS, and others to produce the LP.
Only Built For Infinity Links is Quavo and Takeoff's first project without Offset. The Atlanta trio have made it seem like they've been on different pages since earlier this year when Quavo, Offset and Cardi B unfollowed each other earlier this year. After cancelling gigs as Migos, Unc & Phew began releasing music on their own and performing as Migos without Quavo's cousin. Meanwhile, Offset is focused on his growing family and his sophomore solo album.
Listen to Only Built For Infinity Links below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE