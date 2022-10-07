"Fifty bands make a b***h do a handstand, Pop out with that broom like the Sandman," Takeoff raps. "She gon' bust it open for a Birkin bag/I ain't trippin' off no b***hes that we all had."



The album also features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, and Summer Walker. Quavo and Takeoff also recruited Murda Beatz, Budda Beats, DJ Durel, MARS, and others to produce the LP.



Only Built For Infinity Links is Quavo and Takeoff's first project without Offset. The Atlanta trio have made it seem like they've been on different pages since earlier this year when Quavo, Offset and Cardi B unfollowed each other earlier this year. After cancelling gigs as Migos, Unc & Phew began releasing music on their own and performing as Migos without Quavo's cousin. Meanwhile, Offset is focused on his growing family and his sophomore solo album.



Listen to Only Built For Infinity Links below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE