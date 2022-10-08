Justin Bieber Ends Friendship With Kanye West After He 'Crossed The Line'

Kanye West has taken aim at Hailey Bieber in a series of Instagram posts as of late, putting a strain on his friendship with Justin Bieber.

The Biebs is at his wits' end with the situation and has decided his friendship with Ye is now a thing of the past. A source told TMZ says the couple is "obviously hurt by Kanye's attacks" and mentioned the Biebers' trip to Wyoming in 2020 when the "Bound 2" rapper was "going through a tough time in his life." Justin and Hailey think Ye "crossed the line."

Justin has always been in Kanye's corner, but now he is choosing to "distance himself and stand up for his wife."

Kanye and Justin have been friends for quite some time now. Most recently, they both posted kind tributes on social media to one another. In June, the "Ghost" singer thanked Kanye for "inspiring me to be confident in the things I want to create" and said he was a "leader amongst leaders." He added, "I am honored to know you and call you a friend." In a now-deleted post from March, Ye posted a screenshot of his Facetime call with Justin, who was adorably playing in a ball pit on his big day.

Here's a breakdown of what Kanye said on social media about Hailey that caused Justin to cut ties:

Hailey Bieber Defends Vogue Editor After Kanye West Mocked Her

Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized Kanye West's controversial Yeezy 9 runway show which didn't bode well with the rapper. He posted photos of Karefa-Johnson on Instagram in an attempt to mock her style, but Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid rushed to her defense.

"My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid commented on Kanye's posts.

Kanye West Claims Hailey Bieber Got A Nose Job

Ye went after Hailey and Gigi — and a slew of others — in an Instagram caption. He referred to the models as "They want corny a-- Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble non fashion industry plant." Hailey and Justin's rep says the Rhode founder never got a nose job.

Ye Warns Justin To 'Get Your Girl' In Instagram Rant

In one of Kanye's IG rants, he urged Justin to "get your girl before I get mad" as a result of the Gabriella situation. He also posted a screenshot of a news article about Hailey's comments defending Karefa-Johnson with the caption, "Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know."

Hailey Bieber's Previous Romance With Drake Under The Spotlight Again

It doesn't stop there. Kanye posted a screenshot of a news article from June 2016 with the headline, "Getting Serious? Drake Wears Hailey Baldwin's 'H' Necklace After Date Night." He captioned it, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right. You wasn't there when the Kardashians kidnapped my kids." While Hailey and Justin were first linked together in 2016, there were rumors that she was seeing the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper before her would-be husband.