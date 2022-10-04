What do you do if you run into Justin Bieber at a coffee shop?

Two fans had the glorious opportunity as the "Ghost" singer and his wife Hailey Bieber were out and about in Detroit this week, but totally fumbled the bag. Maddison Lynn shared the anxiety-ridden experience on TikTok on Monday (October 3) and it has since gone viral, with nearly 700,000 views. "We just met JB and effed up so bad," she wrote in the video.

It all went down at Madcap Coffee on Farmer Street in Detroit. Maddison said her and her friend were the only two people inside the cafe when Justin walked in. "He literally spoke to us. You wanna know what he said to us? To our faces, right to our faces. He asked us if we were in line," Maddison said in the video. "And what did we do? We said no. And we froze, nothing more!"

Maddison said not talking to Justin was the "biggest regret of her life" — and we don't blame her.