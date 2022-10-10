Travis Barker may give off a tough guy persona, but when it comes to the people he loves, the rock star is a big softy. Sunday (October 9) was his son Landon's 19th birthday, and Barker celebrated with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become," he wrote alongside photos of himself and his son throughout the years. "I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳"

See the sweet post below.