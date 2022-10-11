Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name

Prince Harry is a little confused about why everyone refers to him as "Harry." During a recent video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards 4-year-old Henry Waines and his parents Shevonne and Ben, the Duke of Sussex briefly mentioned the fact that Harry isn't his real name.

“My name is Henry as well,” he said directly to the 4-year-old on the video call. "But everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.” According to the Royal Family's official website, Prince Harry's name is officially Prince Henry Charles Albert David. In addition, the royals actually do use the name "Henry" in formal situations. Cosmopolitan dug up a tweet from 2017 including Buckingham Palace's official announcement of Prince Harry's engagement to his now-wife Meghan Markle.