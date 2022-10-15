Behati Prinsloo Makes A Bold Return To Social Media Amid Adam Levine Drama

Behati Prinsloo made a triumphant return to social media amid her husband's cheating scandal that became highly publicized in the last month.

In an Instagram Story from Friday (October 14), the 34-year-old model is seen sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera at a Victoria's Secret fashion show. This is seemingly Prinsloo's first public comment since the allegations began in September.

Despite the scandal which involved a year-long affair with another woman, Adam Levine and Behati have been spotted a couple of times, including a trip to the beach with their two daughters and picking up their children from school in Montecito, California.