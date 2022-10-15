Behati Prinsloo Makes A Bold Return To Social Media Amid Adam Levine Drama

By Dani Medina

October 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo made a triumphant return to social media amid her husband's cheating scandal that became highly publicized in the last month.

In an Instagram Story from Friday (October 14), the 34-year-old model is seen sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera at a Victoria's Secret fashion show. This is seemingly Prinsloo's first public comment since the allegations began in September.

Despite the scandal which involved a year-long affair with another woman, Adam Levine and Behati have been spotted a couple of times, including a trip to the beach with their two daughters and picking up their children from school in Montecito, California.

The Maroon 5 frontman issued a statement about the allegations back in September:

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
Adam LevineMaroon 5
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.