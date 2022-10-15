Behati Prinsloo Makes A Bold Return To Social Media Amid Adam Levine Drama
By Dani Medina
October 15, 2022
Behati Prinsloo made a triumphant return to social media amid her husband's cheating scandal that became highly publicized in the last month.
In an Instagram Story from Friday (October 14), the 34-year-old model is seen sticking her tongue out and flipping off the camera at a Victoria's Secret fashion show. This is seemingly Prinsloo's first public comment since the allegations began in September.
Despite the scandal which involved a year-long affair with another woman, Adam Levine and Behati have been spotted a couple of times, including a trip to the beach with their two daughters and picking up their children from school in Montecito, California.
Behati Prinsloo via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/UIBr1IoqP3— Behati Prinsloo Archive (@behati_archive) October 14, 2022
The Maroon 5 frontman issued a statement about the allegations back in September:
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."