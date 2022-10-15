Rihanna Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Sexy Teaser For Upcoming Fenty Show
By Dani Medina
October 15, 2022
Rihanna is back.
Months after giving birth to her first child, the "Love On The Brain" singer is making a comeback in all aspects of her career, including an upcoming lingerie show. Rihanna dropped the trailer for the "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4" on Instagram this week, which is set to drop on Prime Video on November 9. The fashion experience will be a "seductive fashion fever dream" that "blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature," Page Six reports, citing a press release.
In the new teaser video, Rihanna is seen in black lingerie showing off her curves and post-baby body. "VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿," she captioned the promo.
Rihanna won an Emmy for Vol. 3 of the fashion show — and this one is expected to be "bigger and better," Page Six reports. Previous models and musical guests include Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Behati Prinsloo, Cindy Crawford, Normani, Travis Scott, Rosalía and Halsey.
"Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4" is "an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment," the press release continues. "Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY." The collection will be available to shop on Amazon Fashion and on the Savage X Fenty website on November 9.
The Rihanna news doesn't stop there. The nine-time Grammy award-winning singer is gearing up for an epic Super Bowl halftime show performance early next year. She's also been spotted in the studio several times. 👀