Rihanna Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Sexy Teaser For Upcoming Fenty Show

Rihanna is back.

Months after giving birth to her first child, the "Love On The Brain" singer is making a comeback in all aspects of her career, including an upcoming lingerie show. Rihanna dropped the trailer for the "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4" on Instagram this week, which is set to drop on Prime Video on November 9. The fashion experience will be a "seductive fashion fever dream" that "blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature," Page Six reports, citing a press release.

In the new teaser video, Rihanna is seen in black lingerie showing off her curves and post-baby body. "VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿," she captioned the promo.