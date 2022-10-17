Harry Styles Gets Hit In The Groin By A Bottle Thrown On Stage

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles was hit in the "sweet spot" during a recent stop on his Love On Tour series. Videos of the incident were posted on Twitter where it went viral. The incident took place during one of his shows in Chicago over the weekend. The video captured by a fan shows Harry talking to the crowd when a bottle flies into the frame and hits him in the groin. The singer immediately puts his hand against the area and slightly bends over.

After taking a couple of seconds to collect himself, Harry says into the mic, "That's unfortunate," and proceeds to shake it off.

This isn't the first time Harry has been hit by random objects while performing on stage. In August, Styles was performing at Madison Square Garden when he noticed there was food on stage. "Is this a chicken nugget?" he asked amusedly holding up the nugget. "Interesting, very interesting approach." Harry was dedicated to finding the fan who threw the food at him and asked the crowd, "Who threw the chicken nugget? It's another chicken nugget," the singer added as another was thrown onto the stage.

That's when fans began chanting, "eat it, eat it." However, Harry explained, "I don't eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat." Eventually, the fan asked for the nuggets back which left the singer pretty speechless. "You want it back? Why?" he asked. The audience laughed as Harry repeated the fan's answer, "because." Harry threw the chicken nugget back to the fan. "Alright, here you go. Don't eat it," he warned. "Oh now it's on the floor...don't eat it, we will get you another nugget, OK? Fear not," he said before getting back to the show.

Harry Styles
