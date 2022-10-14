Sam Smith Teams Up With Disclosure 10 Years After 'Latch'

"So excited for you to hear this it's unreal!!!! I’ve never had so much fun making a record, so I hope you can all get weird and UNHOLY to it," Smith wrote on Instagram the day the song was released. They also gave a shoutout to their collaborator Petras, "Thank you to the amazing @kimpetras for joining me on the song, loved witnessing your brilliance. And sending so much love to each and every one of you sailors. It’s us forever."

While teasing the song on TikTok prior to its release, fans were excited to hear Smith go back to their roots in electronic music. "Let’s never forget that we met Sam via ‘Latch,'" wrote one fan. "Please give us a slay album... this bumps," commented another. It's fitting then, that Disclosure gave fans a remix of the song.

Smith and Petras teamed up for the first festival performance of "Unholy" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.