Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Reunite As NxWorries For New Song With H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge teamed up as NxWorries back in 2015 for their first EP Link Up & Suede. A year later, they released their first album called Yes Lawd! and followed up with a remix album in 2017. The duo didn't formally split, but they did go their separate ways to release solo projects. Paak dropped off his Oxnard (2018) and Ventura (2019) albums. Meanwhile Knxwledge came through with his album 1988, which features a NxWorries reunion.



We haven't heard from the duo since then, but it's understandable since one of them teamed up with Bruno Mars to form another dynamic duo, Silk Sonic. Paak and Mars delivered their first single together "Leave The Door Open" a year after Knxwledge's album dropped. After they swept up at numerous the award shows and released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic, Paak and Mars said they won't be submitting the album for Grammy consideration this year. Since he appears to have some free time on his hands, Paak has reunited with his old friend for some brand new tunes for 2022.



Watch the video for NxWorries' new song "Where I Go" below.