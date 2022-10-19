Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge Reunite As NxWorries For New Song With H.E.R.
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2022
NxWorries is making its grand comeback with their new song featuring H.E.R.
On Wednesday, October 19, Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge released their first track together as NxWorries in several years. Both artists recruited Grammy award-winning singer H.E.R. to assist them on "Where I Go." In addition to the song, NxWorries also dropped the official music video, which was directed by Paak himself. They first announced the single earlier this week with a preview of the fun visuals. The video opens with a lit party scene before we see Paak and H.E.R. having a romantic picnic. It's not all love and roses though.
OCTOBER 19 NEW NXWORRIES WHERE I GO FT @HERMusicx— Dj Pee Wee (@AndersonPaak) October 18, 2022
DID YOU MISS US??!? pic.twitter.com/3uIS5vkSZs
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge teamed up as NxWorries back in 2015 for their first EP Link Up & Suede. A year later, they released their first album called Yes Lawd! and followed up with a remix album in 2017. The duo didn't formally split, but they did go their separate ways to release solo projects. Paak dropped off his Oxnard (2018) and Ventura (2019) albums. Meanwhile Knxwledge came through with his album 1988, which features a NxWorries reunion.
We haven't heard from the duo since then, but it's understandable since one of them teamed up with Bruno Mars to form another dynamic duo, Silk Sonic. Paak and Mars delivered their first single together "Leave The Door Open" a year after Knxwledge's album dropped. After they swept up at numerous the award shows and released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic, Paak and Mars said they won't be submitting the album for Grammy consideration this year. Since he appears to have some free time on his hands, Paak has reunited with his old friend for some brand new tunes for 2022.
Watch the video for NxWorries' new song "Where I Go" below.