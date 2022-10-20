Snoop Dogg Drops New Album With DJ Drama On His Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
October 20, 2022
Snoop Dogg is celebrating his 51st birthday by dropping his brand new album with DJ Drama.
On Thursday, October 20, the legendary MC delivered his latest body of work Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The refreshing project features 13 tracks with new collaborations with Dave East, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Juicy J, October London, Trinidad James, Jozzy, JANE HANDCOCK, and Stressmatic. It's the seventh project Snoop and Drama have made together since the first linked up for The City Is In Good Hands in 2008. Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It is also the fifth project Snoop's released through his new Death Row Records.
Snoop kicked off the year with his BODR album just days before his award-winning performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Since then, he's released other projects like Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022, Metaverse: The NFT Drop, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. While he celebrates his birthday and his new project, Snoop is still hard at work on his upcoming joint album with Dr. Dre. A few weeks ago, Snoop told Stephen A. Smith that he and Dre were wrapping up their new collaborative effort, Missionary.
Snoop and Dre have been spotted in the studio numerous times over the past few months, including one session with Eminem. Their album will act as a sequel to Snoop's debut LP Doggystyle in honor of its 30th anniversary. Although he said it would be finished by November, Snoop hasn't confirmed the actual release date yet. When Smith asked Snoop why he chose the album's title, Snoop simply replied, "The first album was called Doggystyle."
Celebrate Snoop Dogg's birthday by pressing play on his new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE