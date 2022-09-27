Snoop Dogg And DJ Drama Are Teaming Up For New ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Project

DJ Drama is teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a brand new Gangsta Grillz mixtape.



On Monday, September 26, the revered DJ-producer and Uncle Snoop announced the plans for their new collaborative project. They both hit up their Instagram timelines and posted a screenshot of themselves on FaceTime as they discuss their next joint effort. In the caption of their posts, Drama and Snoop reveal the name of the upcoming mixtape I Still Got It and confirm its release date. The new tape will be their first major collection of songs together in eight years.