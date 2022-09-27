Snoop Dogg And DJ Drama Are Teaming Up For New ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Project
By Tony M. Centeno
September 27, 2022
DJ Drama is teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a brand new Gangsta Grillz mixtape.
On Monday, September 26, the revered DJ-producer and Uncle Snoop announced the plans for their new collaborative project. They both hit up their Instagram timelines and posted a screenshot of themselves on FaceTime as they discuss their next joint effort. In the caption of their posts, Drama and Snoop reveal the name of the upcoming mixtape I Still Got It and confirm its release date. The new tape will be their first major collection of songs together in eight years.
"@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22 💨💨💨" Drama wrote. In the comment section of Snoop's post about the project, Drama wrote "It's ⏰[time]!!!"
DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg first connected in 2008 to release Snoop's mixtape The City Is In Good Hands. Later on, Drama recruited him for his first single off his 2009 album Gangsta Grillz: The Album Vol. 2. Snoop appeared on "Day Dreaming" along with Akon and T.I. The duo's chemistry in the studio strengthened over time after they teamed up for their That's My Work series, which includes five projects that dropped between 2012 to 2014.
Both artists have been extremely booked and busy for quite some time. DJ Drama had his hands on several major projects this past year from Tyler, The Creator's Grammy award-winning album Call Me If You Get Lost to Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. He also dropped his own music recently like "Forever" and his latest single "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya" with Jeezy. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg's been busy reviving Death Row Records and getting back into his acting bag with his new Netflix movie Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx.
Look out for I Still Got It on October 20.