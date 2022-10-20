Taylor Swift Secretly Teased 'Midnights' Lyrics In Her NYU Speech

Taylor Swift is at it again. Five months ago, the singer secretly teased Midnights lyrics during her 2022 New York University commencement speech. Obviously, Swift hadn't announced her new album yet so Swifties had no idea she used some of her own lyrics while receiving her Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from NYU.

Swift has been releasing random lyrics from the album on billboards around the world. Most recently, one billboard in Mexico City showed the lyrics, "Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out." Fans quickly made the connection to a small snippet in her commencement speech in which she said the exact same thing.

Other lyrics that have been teased on billboards in Nashville, New York, London, and Brazil include, "Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line," "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?" and “I polish up real nice.”

The Grammy-winning artist is known for dropping easter eggs for her enthusiastic fan base, who are in turn, known for their elaborate theories about her work. While teasing the album, Swift also revealed that a "special very chaotic surprise" will come at 3:00 AM EST on Friday, October 21st, the same night that Midnights will finally be available for streaming.

To celebrate the release of the album, Swift will be dropping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She'll also be dropping music videos for the song "Anti-Hero" and another song that has yet to be announced.