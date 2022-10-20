Taylor Swift Secretly Teased 'Midnights' Lyrics In Her NYU Speech

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is at it again. Five months ago, the singer secretly teased Midnights lyrics during her 2022 New York University commencement speech. Obviously, Swift hadn't announced her new album yet so Swifties had no idea she used some of her own lyrics while receiving her Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from NYU.

Swift has been releasing random lyrics from the album on billboards around the world. Most recently, one billboard in Mexico City showed the lyrics, "Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out." Fans quickly made the connection to a small snippet in her commencement speech in which she said the exact same thing.

Other lyrics that have been teased on billboards in Nashville, New York, London, and Brazil include, "Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line," "Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?" and “I polish up real nice.”

The Grammy-winning artist is known for dropping easter eggs for her enthusiastic fan base, who are in turn, known for their elaborate theories about her work. While teasing the album, Swift also revealed that a "special very chaotic surprise" will come at 3:00 AM EST on Friday, October 21st, the same night that Midnights will finally be available for streaming.

To celebrate the release of the album, Swift will be dropping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She'll also be dropping music videos for the song "Anti-Hero" and another song that has yet to be announced.

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.