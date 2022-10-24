Blink-182 was going strong with Matt Skiba, and then Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer and everything changed. The diagnosis was a catalyst for Hoppus to reconcile with Tom DeLonge, and the result was a reunion of the classic blink lineup. Skiba has no hard feeling about being replaced by DeLonge, but he did reveal that before his departure he had written "almost a whole album's worth of stuff" with the band.

“There’s almost a whole album’s worth of stuff. It was supposed to be an EP, and it just kept going, and going. And now we have, I don’t know if they’re just going to get scrapped, but there’s eight or nine brand-new Blink-182 songs that are done," he told Vulture. "We basically finished those, and then Mark was diagnosed, if I’m getting the timeline correct.”

“I hadn’t even thought about those recordings. But I have them. They’re good songs. I’ll keep them a secret. I’ll keep them safe forever," Skiba continued. "But we’ll see. I don’t know, maybe they’re something that we could open up and look at differently, or it’s something that’ll come out later, I have no idea."

As for blink's current iteration, they're prepping a new album and recently released its lead single "Edging." Next year they plan to go on a tour tha'ts tickets were so hard to come by even Hoppus couldn't get them.