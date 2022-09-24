Avril Lavigne Takes Over Las Vegas With Her Pop-Punk Hits

If Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 23rd) represented the power of women in rock during the 20th century (she even opened her sets by playing a cover of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation"), Avril Lavigne's appearance the following night was the epitome of the new generation of women rockers. Embarking on her rise to prominence at the turn of the century, Avril has been a major influence on pop-punk since her debut album Let Go dropped in 2002.

Avril shared her 20-year-long discography of hits with the iHeartRadio Musical Festival crowd in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th. After performing at the Daytime Stage earlier in the day, Avril kicked off her set on the main stage with one of her biggest hits, "Girlfriend." As the lead single off her 2007 album The Best Damn Thing, the track became a mainstay of late 2000s pop music and the pop-punk genre in general.