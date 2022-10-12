Britney Spears Says Her Mom 'Slapped Me So Hard' After Partying All Night

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears has revealed her mom, Lynne Spears, slapped her after a night of partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. On Tuesday, October 11th, the singer posted a short clip from the 2005 film Monster-in-Law that shows Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda comically slapping each other.

"I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life !!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE … JUST SAYING," she wrote alongside the video. Britney went on to reveal that she has been on the receiving end of a slap.

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies !!! Kevin [Federline] left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!!" she recounted. "I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!! Psss since then I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone ... GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW !!!!"

The pop icon suggested she doesn't hold the slap against her mother. "This was all 15 years ago," she wrote. "I mean we’ve all grown up since then."

Britney Spears
