"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies !!! Kevin [Federline] left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!!" she recounted. "I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!! Psss since then I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone ... GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW !!!!"

The pop icon suggested she doesn't hold the slap against her mother. "This was all 15 years ago," she wrote. "I mean we’ve all grown up since then."