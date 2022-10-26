New XXXTentacion Documentary Tells The Rapper's Story 'In His Own Words'

“Cleopatra, Solomon and I watched the Fader-Jahseh one-on-one interview from 2017," said Stone, who's also the co-Founder of The FADER and FADER Films. "It was emotional, chilling, insightful and tragic on a multitude of levels. It instantaneously brought us closer together. It feels only right to share it with his fans and the world, Jahseh in his own words.”

The trailer shows a glimpse of what XXXTentacion thought of himself as an artist and the impact on his fans. It will act as a companion to the doc Hulu released earlier this year, Look At Me: XXXTentacion. Hulu's documentary made its official debut in May followed by the official soundtrack that bares the same name. The two-sided LP contains earlier music that just hit major DSP's this year along with some fan favorites and a posthumous collaboration with Kanye West, "True Love."



"The documentary was in progress for a long time," Sobande said about the Hulu doc, "from even before he got out of jail, Cleo and myself were working with The FADER and trying to basically document his rise to stardom."



The new film will debut on November 22 via Altavod. A portion of the proceeds from the digital release will be donated to grassroots organization The National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as other charitable organizations focusing on mental health and community wellness.

