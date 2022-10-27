FINNEAS Recovering After 'Demolishing' Collarbone In Bike Crash
By Sarah Tate
October 27, 2022
FINNEAS is "grateful" that he wasn't more injured after crashing his bike last week and breaking his collarbone so badly that he required surgery.
The Optimist musician shared the health update with fans on his Instagram page on Thursday (October 27), penning a lengthy caption describing what happened alongside an X-Ray image of his shattered collarbone.
"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he said. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"
FINNEAS also expressed how grateful he was that his injuries weren't worse, saying he's "lucky" to be alive since he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned," he wrote. "I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you."
After praising all of his surgeons, doctors and physical therapists for the "incredible treatment I feel so privileged to have received," he gave a special shoutout to his family and his longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski.
"I also want to thank my family for their support and love, and most of all Claudia for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened," he said. "She has been an Angel through all of this."
FINNEAS also made sure to let fans know he's working hard to recover in time for Billie Eilish's hometown shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum in December.