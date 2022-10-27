FINNEAS Recovering After 'Demolishing' Collarbone In Bike Crash

FINNEAS is "grateful" that he wasn't more injured after crashing his bike last week and breaking his collarbone so badly that he required surgery.

The Optimist musician shared the health update with fans on his Instagram page on Thursday (October 27), penning a lengthy caption describing what happened alongside an X-Ray image of his shattered collarbone.

"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he said. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"

FINNEAS also expressed how grateful he was that his injuries weren't worse, saying he's "lucky" to be alive since he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned," he wrote. "I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you."