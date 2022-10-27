"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."



The footwear brand is owned and operated by a Jewish family with Michael Greenberg as the acting president. His father, Robert, founded the company in 1992. Ye's recent visit to Skechers occurred not long after adidas pulled the plug on their billion-dollar deal with the Donda rapper. Although they severed their ties with him, the sneaker brand plans to sell the shoes that were designed by Ye but won't include his name on them.



"This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter," adidas said in a statement issued earlier this week. "Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022."



In addition to both sneaker brands keeping their distance from Ye, other brands like Balenciaga, Vogue, JPMorgan Chase, Foot Locker and even TJ Maxx have all denounced the rapper amid his anti-Semitic comments.