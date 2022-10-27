Kodak Black Delivers His New Album 'Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2022
Kodak Black is back with his second body of work of the year.
On Friday, October 28, Yak delivered his new album Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1. The 19-track album contains his previously released singles "I'm So Awesome," "Walk" and "Spin." It also holds new collaborations with rising arrtists NFL Tuewop, Prince Swanny, Vvsnce and Yak's recent signee Lil Crix. Kodak's latest collection of songs also features production from Ben Billion$, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Smash David, OG Parker, Metro Boomin, Rippa On The Beat, Dyryk and plenty more. The album was initially supposed to drop on October 7 but he made a last-minute decision to hold off until today.
The album arrives after a busy year for the Sniper Gang leader. He dropped his previous LP Back For Everything in February which holds his smash hit "Super Gremlin" as well as "Usain Boo" and "Take You Back" featuring Lil Durk. Since then, Yak came through with other big records like "Haitian Scarface" along with collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Yungeen Ace, HotBoii, Armani Caesar and Kendrick Lamar. The Florida native also release his Closure EP in August after it reportedly leaked online.
"Somebody Leaked It So I Just Put It Up On My Page Officially Since It’s Spreading Anyways !" Kodak said about the EP. "I Made This Last Year In A Dark Spot & Honestly I Prolly Woulda Never Released This ! I Make Music From My Soul It’s So Personal To Me That I Fear Of Re-Opening Old Scars ! This Is Not Intended To Diss Or Expose Anyone , Instead To Close A Chapter In My Book Before I Go On To The Next PEACEFULLY !!!!
Kodak Black's new album arrives the day before he's set to hit the stage at Powerhouse in Philadelphia tonight and Powerhouse NYC tomorrow. Yak will share the stage with Tems, Armani White, Fivio Foreign and Nicki Minaj, who will headline both concerts this weekend.
Listen to Kodak Black's new album below.