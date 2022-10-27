Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance
By Sarah Tate
October 27, 2022
Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile."
Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.
When the light finally shined on the new addition, Swift gave everyone a little wave before beginning her own verse. The moment was shared on TikTok and on Twitter, where the videos quickly racked up more than 1 million views overnight.
Swift collaborated with Vernon on "Exile" for her 2020 album Folklore and again for the title track of her 2021 follow-up album Evermore, both songs of which were co-written by the pair and Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, under a pseudonym. Dessner and Alwyn also co-produced "Exile."
📹 | Taylor Swift just surprised the crowd at Bon Iver in London to sing ‘Exile’! pic.twitter.com/umU3lpIPrM— Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftNZ) October 26, 2022
Swift is hot off the release of her latest album Midnights, which dropped Friday (October 21) to instant success and rave reviews from fans. After sharing several music videos, including the Cinderella-inspired "Bejeweled" and the hilarious "Anti-Hero" video, she teased a potential tour for the album she said she "had more fun making ... than any album I've ever made."