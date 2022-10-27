Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance

By Sarah Tate

October 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile."

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.

When the light finally shined on the new addition, Swift gave everyone a little wave before beginning her own verse. The moment was shared on TikTok and on Twitter, where the videos quickly racked up more than 1 million views overnight.

Swift collaborated with Vernon on "Exile" for her 2020 album Folklore and again for the title track of her 2021 follow-up album Evermore, both songs of which were co-written by the pair and Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, under a pseudonym. Dessner and Alwyn also co-produced "Exile."

Swift is hot off the release of her latest album Midnights, which dropped Friday (October 21) to instant success and rave reviews from fans. After sharing several music videos, including the Cinderella-inspired "Bejeweled" and the hilarious "Anti-Hero" video, she teased a potential tour for the album she said she "had more fun making ... than any album I've ever made."

Taylor SwiftBon Iver
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.