Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile."

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.

When the light finally shined on the new addition, Swift gave everyone a little wave before beginning her own verse. The moment was shared on TikTok and on Twitter, where the videos quickly racked up more than 1 million views overnight.