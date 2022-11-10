“That’s why I’m not saying names no more [in my music],” Durk said. “I ain’t speaking on the dead no more — none of that."



“I’m not chasing death no more,” Durk added. “I’m chasing a billion dollars. I want our kids to grow up safe and sound, to be able to have fun, to have a real life.”



As of 2022, Durk regularly found himself engaged in viral beefs with 6ix9ine, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and others. However, since the release of his 7220 album, there's been a noticeable change in Durk's movements. The Grammy nominated artist slowed down on making public appearances since he injured his eye after an electrical error occurred during his set at Lollapalooza over the summer. He's reemerged since then to promote his collaboration on DJ Khaled's album but for the most part, he's been keeping a low profile especially since he recently left Instagram. During his time away from the the spotlight, Durk has also been working on getting his GED after his brother previously encouraged him to do so before he passed away.



“D-Thang always told him to go back to school,” Durk's mother told Rolling Stone. “I think he wanted to do it for him.”

