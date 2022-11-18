New Suspect Wanted In Connection To The Murder Of Young Dolph

The 43-year-old stands accused of plotting the murder and ordering the hit. He pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Another suspect Shundale Barnett is also on the loose. He was previously arrested but was mistaken released a few months ago. Police haven't seen him since, but they did issue a warrant for his arrest.



In addition to the newly named suspect, there are two other people who have been identified as persons of interest. According to FOX 13 in Memphis, more arrests could be coming soon. In the meantime, police are actively searching for Jermarcus Johnson. He's 5′7″, 153 pounds, medium complexion with dreadlocks. If you have information on Johnson's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You can remain anonymous and submit your tip online. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers.



The latest update on Dolph's case comes one day after the first anniversary of his death. On the inaugural Young Dolph Day of Service, a new song from the late rapper was released on all streaming services. "Get Away" is the second posthumous single from Dolph following "Hall of Fame," which dropped over the summer. The song is reportedly expected to appear on a posthumous album called Immortal due out next year.



Listen to "Get Away" below.

