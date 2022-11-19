How Finneas Feels About Sister Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford
By Dani Medina
November 19, 2022
Does Finneas think Jesse Rutherford is a "bad guy"? Of course not! He just wants his sister to be "Happier Than Ever."
Billie Eilish recently made it red carpet and Instagram official with her boyfriend — and her brother is very supportive, according to E! News. At a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue on Thursday (November 17), the "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" singer opened up about how he feels about his sister's new relationship. "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy," he said.
Previously, a source told Hollywood Life that Finneas and Jesse get along very well. "Jesse gets along flawlessly with (Billie’s) brother Finneas, who is so important to her. Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her," the source said.
Earlier this month, Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 5. The two made a statement wrapped up in an oversized Gucci blanket. Billie also made it Instagram official on Halloween with photos of her and Jesse in their costumes.
Before Billie and Jesse's relationship was confirmed, it made headlines due to their age gap. Eilish addressed these concerns about their 11-year age gap earlier this month:
"Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they’ve only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him. Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she’s turning 21 in a few months so there won’t be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she’ll be old enough at that point.”