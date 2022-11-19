How Finneas Feels About Sister Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford

Does Finneas think Jesse Rutherford is a "bad guy"? Of course not! He just wants his sister to be "Happier Than Ever."

Billie Eilish recently made it red carpet and Instagram official with her boyfriend — and her brother is very supportive, according to E! News. At a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue on Thursday (November 17), the "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" singer opened up about how he feels about his sister's new relationship. "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy," he said.

Previously, a source told Hollywood Life that Finneas and Jesse get along very well. "Jesse gets along flawlessly with (Billie’s) brother Finneas, who is so important to her. Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her," the source said.