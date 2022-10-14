Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make First Official Appearance Since Wedding
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 14, 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned in matching black outfits at a Ralph Lauren show in Southern California on Thursday night (October 13th). The couple was photographed holding hands at the party for the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, according to People. The outing also marked Bennifer's first official outing since their second wedding in August.
The singer/actress actually walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren column gown with 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles to create the skirt, per Page Six. She completed her look with $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, including white pearl and diamond earrings with a matching ring.
Lopez then changed into another Ralph Lauren dress with thousands of strings of pearls cascading down the form-fitting gown, which took 30 artisans 700 hours to embroider. Her third gown, also Ralph Lauren, was a mermaid silhouette with Swarovski crystals, keyhole neckline, and a full skirt, Entertainment Tonight reports alongside photos of all three gowns. The third gown also included a sheer organza overlay styled like a hood, which she wore over a sleek bun. Ralph Lauren even shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the creative process behind the three stunning looks.
Fans were able to get a peak of Lopez at their lavish Georgia wedding after a guest posted a video of Lopez singing a new song for Affleck. She later slammed the wedding guest for selling the video to TMZ. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld per People. "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."