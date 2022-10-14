Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned in matching black outfits at a Ralph Lauren show in Southern California on Thursday night (October 13th). The couple was photographed holding hands at the party for the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, according to People. The outing also marked Bennifer's first official outing since their second wedding in August.

The singer/actress actually walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren column gown with 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles to create the skirt, per Page Six. She completed her look with $100,000 worth of Mikimoto jewelry, including white pearl and diamond earrings with a matching ring.