Kourtney Kardashian's Son Is A Mini Travis Barker With New Shaved Haircut

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has a new haircut that many fans were quick to point out looks just like the style his new stepdad Travis Barker used to rock.

The Poosh founder showed off her youngest son's new 'do on her Instagram on Sunday (June 12), simply captioning the black and white photos with a rocking set of emojis, "🪒🤘🏼". In the pics, Reign can be seen feeling the side of his freshly-shaved head as his new spiky mohawk takes center stage. Commenters were loving the new look, including Avril Lavigne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Skye Hoppus, wife of Barker's blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Other users quickly noticed that the new look was similar to the mohawk Barker had in the early 2000s, per E! News. One commenter said Reign was "a mini Travis in the making" while another said Barker's oldest son Landon "had this haircut as a kid too omggggg that's so cute."

Kardashian and Barker officially tied the knot last month in a small courthouse wedding in California before saying "I do" again in front of friends and family in a lavish ceremony in Italy. Since their nuptials, Kardashian has reportedly been enjoying being a married woman, with once source close to The Kardashians star telling E! that she loves calling herself "wifey."

