See Kate Middleton Wear Her First Tiara In Three Years

Kate Middleton donned her first tiara in nearly three years as part of the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to People, the outing marked her official tiara debut as the Princess of Wales. King Charles III made the official announcement of her new title during his first public address to Britain and the Commonwealth as monarch on September 9th. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

The banquet also marked the first state visit of King Charles' new reign where he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the United Kingdom. For the event, Kate paired Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara with a white gown by Jenny Packham. According to People, the tiara was a favorite of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was the last person to hold the title of Princess of Wales.