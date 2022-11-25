It wouldn't be a Kardashian holiday celebration if it weren't over the top. And boy did the Kardashians deliver this year!

Kim Kardashian's house was transformed into a royal palace for Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 24), complete with place cards, fall-colored flowers and a whole lot of candles, as seen on pretty much the Instagram stories of everyone who was present, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and of course, North West's chaotic TikTok account. North documented the evening full of s'mores and cuddles, and even shared a video of herself taking a break from the action to dance to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

It seems like the Thanksgiving dinner was divided up into two tables: the kids and the adults. While the adults got all the fancy schmancy stuff, the kids tables were complete with coloring place-mats, paints and bare pumpkins and turkeys to decorate.

The exclamation point on the Thanksgiving festivities was the wall of royals-inspired portraits of (almost) everyone in the family. And when we say everyone, we mean everyone.

Front and center, of course, is Kris Jenner depicted with a crown with Kim and Kylie nearby. Travis' kids who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Alabama, Landon and Atiana are up there. Also on the wall are Kourtney and Scott Disick's kids Penelope, Reign and Mason. Kim and Kanye West's four kids, Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm, are featured on the wall as well. Kylie is depicted holding her newborn son and Khloe Kardashian is seen holding her newest baby with ex Tristan Thompson, both of whose faces were not revealed. Next to Kylie you'll find Stormi and father Travis Scott, and his mother Wanda Webster. Khloe's daughter True is also featured on the portrait wall. It's worth noting that rarely-seen Rob Kardashian, Dream, his daughter with Blac Chyna, Caitlyn Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble are also featured.

Three people are noticeably missing from the Kardashian royal portraits, however. Scott Disick, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson are nowhere to be seen.